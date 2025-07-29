Man Sentenced For Smuggling 46 Pounds Of Marijuana Into Pensacola Airport

An Oregon man has been sentenced for trying to smuggle 46 pounds of marijuana into Pensacola through the airport.

Tony Do, 30, was sentenced to one year in state prison followed by a decade of probation after he pleaded no contest to charges of marijuana trafficking and marijuana smuggling.

Do flew into the Pensacola International Airport from Portland, Oregon, on September 10, 2024.

The DEA Northwest Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area had received a tip that Do was flying in under “suspicious circumstances” and met him. He told the agents that he had no return flight and was visiting a friend before giving consent to search his two suitcases.

Both suitcases contained clothes with a “heavy masking agent odor of laundry detergent and dryer sheets”, according to an arrest report. Agents reported finding 40 vacuumed-sealed bags of marijuana that had a total weight of 46 pounds.