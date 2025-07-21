Local Youth Benefit From Escambia Summer Youth Employment Program

Over 200 local youth gained valuable on-the-job experience while working toward their future career goals during the annual Escambia County Summer Youth Employment Program.

Through the paid internship program, participating youth worked up to 30 hours per week in various county departments and with partner agencies, learning a variety of practical job skills along with workplace etiquette such as professional dress, timeliness and respect.

Two of the youth worked behind the scenes at Century Town Hall since early June as part of the Youth Employment program, working on filing, paperwork and scanning documents to help modernize record keeping.

“We are very appreciative of them; they have been a big asset,” Century Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “We loved having both of them here.”

Aaliyah Fountain of Walnut Hill is a 2025 Northview High School graduate. She plans to attend Pensacola State College in the fall. She’s undecided on a major, but she’s looking at political science as a strong foundation for law school on her way to becoming a criminal or divorce lawyer.

“This summer program was a huge learning experience and opportunity,” Fountain (pictured left) said. “It opened my viewpoint as to how things are ran and how people that hold positions make decisions.”

“Being able to be in those rooms where decisions that had an actual impact on the community had to be made and watching the mayor and all his amazing team work to do what’s best was so awesome to watch,” she added. “As well as watching Ashtin and Shanti (office staff) handle hostile people with the most gracious hearts.”

“I thank God for this opportunity he allowed me to have this summer,” Fountain said.

Shelby Rydzowski of McDavid is attending Pensacola Christian College where she is majoring in professional writing. She hopes to become a romance or fantasy novelist, or perhaps teach as a second resort.

“This has been a really amazing opportunity to learn about Century,” Rydzowski (pictured left) said. “I had never set foot in here (town hall), and it’s been great to see all of the little roles that make up the big picture of how a town operates.”

The Youth Employment Program

In addition to learning new skills through their day-to-day work duties, program participants received job readiness training and post-employment briefings, which provided them feedback about their job performance.

Youth worked in a variety of county departments this summer, including Animal Welfare, the Board of County Commissioners, Building Services, Corrections, County Administration, Development Services, Engineering, Escambia County Area Transit, Human Resources, Library Services, Natural Resources Management, Neighborhood and Human Services, Parks and Recreation, Public Safety, and Public Works.

Several interns also spent the summer working for community partners and constitutional offices, including Circuit Court Judge Miller, the City of Pensacola, Community Health Northwest Florida, Cordova Mall, the Escambia County School District, Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office, Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, Just Ice Served LLC, and the Town of Century.

“The goal of this program is to give young people an opportunity to learn the skillsets to be able to get jobs and to be employed,” District 3 Commissioner Lumon May said. “Through the Summer Youth Employment Program, we hope to expose them to opportunities and create an atmosphere where they would want to live, work and play right here in Escambia County. The sky is the limit for these bright young people, and I’m excited to see the positive impact they will make as they work toward reaching their goals.”

Escambia County’s 2025 Summer Youth Employment Program participants were recognized by May and Neighborhood and Human Services staff for their hard work this summer during a ceremony Friday, July 18 at the Brownsville Community Center.

“I know that internship opportunities make a difference in the lives of children,” Commissioner May said. “Maybe because they made the best relationships that they could possibly make with staff, with other commissioners, they’ll get an opportunity one day to stay right here in Escambia County and make a difference in the lives of others.”

Pictured: Escambia County Summer Youth Employment participants Shelby Rydzowski of McDavid (top) and Aaliyah Fountain of Walnut Hill (below) worked at the Century Town Hall. NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.