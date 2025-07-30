Joseph Eugene White

Mr. Joseph Eugene White, age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at his residence.

Mr. White was born in Flomaton and has lived here for 59 years moving from Pensacola. He was the President and founder of W.O.A. (Wheel’n Outdoors Adventures). He enjoyed hunting and used to make ceramics and paint ceramics. Mr. White loved to go camping and fishing in Eufaula, Alabama. He loved to spoil his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father – J.W. White; nephew – Blaze Johnson; mother n law – Kathryn Goolsby; father n law – Herman Goolsby; sister n law – Kathy Molder and brother n laws – Donnie Molder and Chuck Frazier.

Mr. White is survived by his mother – Rosa Lee White; wife of 55 years – Stella White; brother n laws – Allen (Carolyn) Goolsby of Jay, and Ricky (Jill) Goolsby of East Brewton; sisters – Dianne White of Flomaton, Debra (Wayne) Brown of Brewton; sister n laws – Brenda (Ronnie) Johnson of Flomaton and Gail (Randy) Dewberry of Brewton and Ginger (Doug) Norsworthy of Brewton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews.