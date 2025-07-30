Henry Kiah Robbins

Henry Kiah Robbins, 88, of Molino, Florida, passed away on July 15, 2025. Born on April 24, 1937, to parents, William and Clara, Henry was a resident of Molino.

Henry proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, before beginning a long career with AT&T, where he worked until his retirement. After retiring, he went to college to later receive his bachelor’s degree. He found great joy in his second career as a realtor, where he continued to connect with people in his community.

Henry was married to his beloved wife, Annette Robbins, for many years. Their life together was one filled with love, dedication, and shared memories.

He is preceded in death by his son, Kent Robbins.

Henry is survived by his wife, Annette; and his son, Jason Kiah Robbins.

Visitation will be from noon until funeral service begins at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Trahan Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.