Henry Kiah Robbins

July 30, 2025

Henry Kiah Robbins, 88, of Molino, Florida, passed away on July 15, 2025. Born on April 24, 1937, to parents, William and Clara, Henry was a resident of Molino.

Henry proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, before beginning a long career with AT&T, where he worked until his retirement. After retiring, he went to college to later receive his bachelor’s degree. He found great joy in his second career as a realtor, where he continued to connect with people in his community.

Henry was married to his beloved wife, Annette Robbins, for many years. Their life together was one filled with love, dedication, and shared memories.

He is preceded in death by his son, Kent Robbins.

Henry is survived by his wife, Annette; and his son, Jason Kiah Robbins.

Visitation will be from noon until funeral service begins at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Trahan Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 