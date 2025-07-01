Former Tate Aggies Coach Named Offensive Coordinator For The Flomaton Hurricanes

Former Tate Aggies coach Josh Hardy has been named the defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach for the Flomaton Hurricanes.

Hardy has been at Tate High School for the last five years, coaching inside linebackers, outside backers, and safeties, and he served as defensive coordinator for the Aggies for one season. He was also an assistant freshman baseball coach for two years and head girls flag football coach for two years for the Aggies.

Before Tate, the Philadelphia, Mississippi native coached football at Philadelphia High School, along with being the head baseball and soccer coach. He also coached at Calhoun (GA) High School where he won a state championship as an assistant varsity baseball coach

Hardy joins the staff of first-season Flomaton Hurricane head football coach Jayce Gandy. Gandy was previously the co-defensive coordinator for Spanish Fort, defensive coordinator for Northview, and had coaching stints at Tate, Jay, and W.S. Neal.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.