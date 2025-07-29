Florida’s Month-Long Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Begins Friday

July 29, 2025

Florida’s month-long back to school Sales Tax Holiday is coming. It will will run from Friday, August 1 through Sunday, August 31, giving families a full month of savings on essential school supplies and more.

“Proud to deliver additional sales tax holidays, including the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday that begins on August 1. With the new school year just around the corner, Florida families can save on back-to-school shopping during the tax holiday for the entire month of August,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday in Panama City. “By cutting taxes, empowering parents, and growing our economy, we’re making it easier for people to live, work, and thrive in the Free State of Florida.”

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes exemptions for:

School supplies selling for $50 or less

  • Binders
  • Notebooks
  • Pens and pencils
  • Lunch boxes

Clothing, footwear, and apparel priced at $100 or less

  • Backpacks
  • Pants
  • Shoes
  • Shirts
  • Sweaters

Learning aids selling for $30 or less

  • Interactive Books
  • Puzzles
  • Flashcards

Personal computers and accessories priced at $1,500 or less (for noncommercial home or personal use)

  • Laptops
  • Flash drives
  • Printers
  • Headphones

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 