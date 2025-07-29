Florida’s Month-Long Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Begins Friday

Florida’s month-long back to school Sales Tax Holiday is coming. It will will run from Friday, August 1 through Sunday, August 31, giving families a full month of savings on essential school supplies and more.

“Proud to deliver additional sales tax holidays, including the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday that begins on August 1. With the new school year just around the corner, Florida families can save on back-to-school shopping during the tax holiday for the entire month of August,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday in Panama City. “By cutting taxes, empowering parents, and growing our economy, we’re making it easier for people to live, work, and thrive in the Free State of Florida.”

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes exemptions for:

School supplies selling for $50 or less

Binders

Notebooks

Pens and pencils

Lunch boxes

Clothing, footwear, and apparel priced at $100 or less

Backpacks

Pants

Shoes

Shirts

Sweaters

Learning aids selling for $30 or less

Interactive Books

Puzzles

Flashcards

Personal computers and accessories priced at $1,500 or less (for noncommercial home or personal use)