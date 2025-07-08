FHP Continues Investigation After Man Claims Responsibility In Fatal Nine Mile Road Hit And Run

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash on June 20 on Nine Mile Road. However, no charges have been filed to date, despite the surrender of a man who claimed to be responsible.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on East Nine Mile Road at University Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unidentified man, later positively identified as a 41-year-old from Cocoa, Florida, was struck in a crosswalk while attempting to cross Nine Mile Road. He was hit by an unknown make and model white SUV traveling eastbound. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Baptist Hospital.

The white SUV fled the scene without stopping to render aid or report the crash, according to troopers. The 34-year-old male suspected hit-and-run driver was identified and turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol the same evening. The suspected hit-and-run vehicle was also located and is in the possession of FHP investigators.

“We are still in an open investigation,” FHP Captain Jason King told NorthEscambia.com on Monday afternoon. “We have to confirm or deny the man’s claims that he was the driver. We just have to be 1000% sure before we press charges.”