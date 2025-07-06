Expanded EMS: Flomaton’s Two Ambulances Boost Safety for Florida Neighbors

July 6, 2025

There are now two ambulances stationed in Flomaton, benefiting Flomaton residents and residents of Escambia County in Florida.

Newman’s Medical Services added a second full-staffed ambulance only July, with a third available as needed. The ambulances are stationed 24/7 at the Flomaton Fire Station.

As we first reported back in February, Escambia County has an agreement in place with Newman’s Medical Services, the oldest privately owned ambulance company in Alabama and the second oldest privately owned service in the United States. Under the agreement, Newman’s responds across the state line to Florida calls in the Century and Walnut Hill areas as needed when an Escambia County (FL) EMS unit is not available.

Pictured: A Newman’s ambulance responded as a second-in unit with Escambia County EMS at a June 15 two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 near McDavid. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 