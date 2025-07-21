Escambia Sheriff’s Office K-9 Locates Endangered Person Using ‘Scent Kit’

Escambia County Deputy Katie Touchstone and K-9 Buster were able to successfully locate an endangered person last week with the help of a “Scent Kit.”

The person had been missing for between two and four hours. Utilizing a Scent Kit, Touchstone and Buster were able to track the missing person over a half-mile trail, and determine the person’s direction of travel. They were able to guide patrol units to the area where the subject was safely located unharmed.

The Scent Kit essentially preserves the unique smell from a person, allowing the K-9 to get a whiff of the person before searching for those who are missing.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is a participating agency in Florida’s “Bringing The Lost Home” program with the Scent Kit.

To learn more about how Scent Kits can help locate a missing person, visit ScentEvidenceK9.com.