Escambia Man Shot By Officer Last Year Indicted On Federal Charge Of Attempted Murder Of Deputy

July 20, 2025

An Escambia County man has been indicted in federal court after allegedly trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy late last year.

The indictment charges 21-year-old Darrion Kayne Finley, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempting to kill an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The ECSO attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle driven by Finley, using a PIT maneuver to forcibly stop the vehicle. Finley, armed with a handgun, fired shots toward deputies from within the vehicle and after exiting the vehicle with a handgun, the ECSO said. Deputies returned fire, striking Finley.

He is scheduled for arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Zachary C. Bolitho at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola on Tuesday. If convicted, Finley faces up to life in federal prison.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Written by William Reynolds 

 