Escambia Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Armed Drug Trafficking

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison in a drug and firearm case.

Dillon Devontrez Royster, 31, was sentenced to 10 years after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 17, 2024, members of the Escambia County Sherriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at Dillion Royster’s residence. During the search, law enforcement found approximately 1,851 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl, and numerous firearms.

This sentence was the result of a joint investigation by Escambia County Sherriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey M. Tharp prosecuted the case.

“I applaud the substantial efforts of our state and federal law enforcement partners to investigate, arrest, and help bring this drug trafficker to justice,” U.S. Attorney Heekin said. “This is yet another important case by my office fulfilling the promise of President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to Take Back America by aggressively pursuing criminal offenders who victimize our communities. We will not stop until we have rid our streets of these criminals who peddle in violence and addiction.”

“This is a huge win for public safety in Northwest Florida,” said ATF Tampa Field Division’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cheryl Harrell. “Armed drug trafficking is a serious crime – this investigation demonstrates what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together to remove an armed drug trafficker from our communities.”