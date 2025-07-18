Escambia Deputy Jeremy Cassady, Shot During A 2010 Hostage Call, Passes Away

Rest Easy, 351.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy Cassady passed away this week from cancer, 15 years after being shot during a hostage crisis. He was 50 years old.

On October 29, 2010, Cassady was critically wounded in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence hostage situation in which he and two other deputies were shot.

He took a medical retirement in October 2012.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cassady family on the loss of Jeremy. I have been friends with the Cassady family for many years,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Jeremy and his dad, Henry, provided decades of service to our community. The loss of Jeremy will be felt by many.”