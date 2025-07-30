Escambia County School Orientations Begin Today (But Most Are Next Week)

July 30, 2025

Orientation sessions begin today for public schools in Escambia County, but most are next week.

Pensacola High School will hold orientation on Wednesday, while Escambia High School orientation will be Thursday. Other schools in the county will hold orientation next week.

Here is the schedule:

ORIENTATIONS

Elementary

  • All Schools: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Middle School

  • 6th Grade Orientation (except Ernest Ward): Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Ernest Ward Middle School – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

High Schools

  • Tate High 9th grade – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Northview High – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Pensacola High – Wednesday, July 30, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Escambia High — Thursday, July 31, Last names A-M from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and last names N-Z from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Booker T. Washington High 9th grade – Monday, August 4, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Pine Forest High – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • West Florida High 9th grade – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

