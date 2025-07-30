Escambia County School Orientations Begin Today (But Most Are Next Week)

Orientation sessions begin today for public schools in Escambia County, but most are next week.

Pensacola High School will hold orientation on Wednesday, while Escambia High School orientation will be Thursday. Other schools in the county will hold orientation next week.

Here is the schedule:

ORIENTATIONS

Elementary

All Schools: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Middle School

6th Grade Orientation (except Ernest Ward): Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Ernest Ward Middle School – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

High Schools