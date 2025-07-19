Escambia County Elementary Teacher Arrested For DUI

An Escambia County School District elementary school principal was arrested on a DUI charge after a head-on collision.

Amy Hicks Roby, 53, was charged with DUI property damage and cited for driving on the wrong side of the road by the Florida Highway Patrol. She was released from jail on a $1,000 bond.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on East Olive Road at Kipling Street, near the Dreamland Skate Center. FHP said Roby was headed east on Olive Road, failed to maintain a proper lane, and collided head-on with a Hyundai Sonata.

Roby first told troopers that she didn’t know how the crash occurred. Troopers noted in their report that her speech was slurred with a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person.

person.

She later told troopers that she had three to four margaritas at Vallarta’s restaurant before the crash.

“She stated that she began drinking alcohol around 4 p.m. and stopped she believed at 8 p.m. The collision occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m.,” the FHP arrest report states. She provided a breath alcohol sample of 0.1; the legal BAC level in Florida is 0.08.

Roby is the principal of Hellen Caro Elementary School.