Escambia County, Century, ECUA Closures For Independence Day (Including Some On Thursday)

This is a list of government closures for the Independence Day holiday.

Escambia County

All offices will be closed on Friday, July 4.

Department of Health – Escambia County

All Florida Department of Health Escambia County (DOH-Escambia) offices will be closed on Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4

State Offices

All state offices will be closed on Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Friday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Residential and Commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be collected one day later on Saturday, July 5.

Town of Century

All Town of Century offices will be closed on on Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4