Escambia Commissioners, City Of Pensacola To Hold Joint Meeting On Bay Center’s Future

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola will hold a joint meeting later this week to discuss the future of the Pensacola Bay Center.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Bay Center.

County commissioners, city council members, and Mayor D.C. Reeves are expected to discuss establishing an Escambia County Bay Center and Environs Advisory Committee, and there will be an open discussion on the Bay Center.

