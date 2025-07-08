Escambia Commissioners, City Of Pensacola To Hold Joint Meeting On Bay Center’s Future

July 8, 2025

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola will hold a joint meeting later this week to discuss the future of the Pensacola Bay Center.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Bay Center.

County commissioners, city council members, and Mayor D.C. Reeves are expected to discuss establishing an Escambia County Bay Center and Environs Advisory Committee, and there will be an open discussion on the Bay Center.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 