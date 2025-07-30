Early Trouble Sends Wahoos to 7-3 Loss to Shuckers

written by Bill Vilona

Alex Williams has encountered his roughest outings this season against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The latest occurred Tuesday night on a weather-plagued series opener, after the Blue Wahoos righthander struggled to find an early-game groove, leading into the Shuckers’ eventual 7-3 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game’s start time was delayed 1-hour, 11 minutes, followed by a 41-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fourth to make it an even longer night.

When the game began, Williams ran into instant trouble. A low pitch nicked the game’s leadoff batter, Luis Lara. After one out, the next three batters recorded hits, including a pair of RBI singles that scored Lara and the Shuckers’ highest-rated prospect, shortstop Cooper Pratt, who had doubled.

A throwing error in the second inning by Pensacola first baseman Nathan Martorella led to a third Shuckers run. In the third inning, Biloxi’s Jheremy Vargos broke the game open with a bases-loaded, 3-run double for a 6-0 lead. The rally was set up by a catcher’s interference call and another hit batter charged to Williams.

It became the shortest of Williams’ three starts since moving into that role on July 12.

Williams’ previous two times facing Biloxi this season came in relief. He allowed four runs on five hits July 4 in Biloxi in 2.1 innings pitched.

The Blue Wahoos produced three runs in the seventh on a solo homer by Johnny Olmstead, then an RBI double by Shane Sasaki and a balk to score Sasaki.

The six-game homestand continues Wednesday with the Blue Wahoos’ Jake Brooks, a former UCLA star pitcher, making his Double-A debut after being called up from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins High-A affiliate. He was an 11th round pick of the 2023 draft.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Wednesday Thru Sunday. Gametimes on Wednesday through Saturday games are 6:05 p.m. start time and Sunday’s game will start at 4:05 p.m..

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.