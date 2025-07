Driver’s License Driving Exams Available Saturday, July 12 During Special Event

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford will offer special hours on Saturday, July 12 for driver’s license driving exams for new drivers.

The exams will be offered at the Brentwood office at 5045 N Palafox Street.

Click here to request an appointment.

Appointments are for first time drivers who are residents of Escambia County and who are taking the test for the first time.

