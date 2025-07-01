Does FHP Have America’s Best Looking Cruiser? Cast Your Vote Here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for your help to win the 2025 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition.

As back-to-back defending champions, FHP is asking Floridians to continue to support us and vote for the FHP cruiser as the best-looking in the nation. Voting will continue through July 11. The cruiser with the most votes will grace the cover of the AAST 2026 calendar.

To vote for your favorite cruiser, click here (scroll to the bottom to choose your favorite and vote).

“FHP is proud to once again take part in the AAST ‘Best-Looking Cruiser’ contest. This year’s photo captures the beauty of a Miami skyline sunset and showcases the strength of Florida law enforcement through our new Corvette, seized from a convicted drug trafficker as part of a joint FHP-DEA criminal investigation,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “We encourage everyone to show their support by casting a vote and helping us defend our title as the best-looking cruiser in the nation.”

The FHP submission this year was taken during an iconic Miami sunset with the Florida Highway Patrol’s very own black and tan corvette! The corvette was seized in a joint criminal investigation into a nationwide drug trafficking organization with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is currently being used at various outreach events to help bring attention to various traffic safety campaigns to reduce crashes on Florida’s roadways.