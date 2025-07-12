Congressman Jimmy Patronis Files Amendment To Keep The Blue Angels In Pensacola Forever

Friday, Congressman Jimmy Patronis filed an amendment to the Defense Appropriations Act, which prevents any funds in the Defense Appropriations Act from moving the Blue Angels from their base in Pensacola.

The Blue Angels have been a staple of Pensacola and the Emerald Coast for 70 years,” Patronis said. “To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Blue Angels calling this region home, I was proud to file an amendment to the Defense Appropriations Act that simply ensures that no funding will be used to transfer the Blue Angels from their historic base in Pensacola. While there is no known risk of them leaving the Pensacola area, I wanted to take the extra step to make sure the Blue Angels remain here forever. The Blue Angels are awesome, creating economic opportunities and fostering a sense of pride throughout the community.”

As currently drafted, the Defense Appropriations Act also provides funding to increase Active-Duty base pay by 3.8%. The Defense Appropriations Act is expected to be considered by the U.S. House of Representatives soon.

“The Defense Appropriations Act funds our military’s essential functions, including military personnel, operations and maintenance, Research and Development, and more. I’m proud to represent one of the largest military districts in the country, and numerous military facilities,” Patronis added. “As written, this year, the Defense Appropriations Act provides funding to increase the base pay for our military servicemembers by 3.8%. These men and women defend our country 24/7/365, and I’m grateful to Congress for showing some appreciation for our heroes in uniform and the sacrifices they make for our country.”

Pictured: The Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach on Thursday as seen from onboard a Coast Guard ship in the Gulf. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.