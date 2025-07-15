Chance Of Afternoon Storms Today

July 15, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 10am. High near 93. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

