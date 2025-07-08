Century’s Pediatrician Is Moving — But Only Across Town

Century pediatrician Dr. Marian Stewart will be moving soon — but only a few minutes down the road as she continues to remain a key part of pediatric health care in the area.

Beginning July 21, Dr. Stewart will see new and existing patients at Community Health Northwest Florida Century Adult and Family Care at 6021 Industrial Boulevard. Her practice’s phone number will remain the same at (850) 724-4054. The change moves Dr. Stewart just a short, 5-minute drive from her current location on Church Street to the west side of North Century Boulevard.

The move brings Community Health Northwest Florida’s adult and child care under a single roof in Century.

Stewart has practiced in North Escambia and Santa Rosa counties since early 1999 and joined Community Health Northwest Florida in 2017. She graduated from the University of Florida College of Medicine after receiving her Bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida. She completed her residency locally, and Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, specializing in pediatrics.

Pictured top: Community Health Northwest Florida on Industrial Boulevard in Century. Pictured below: Dr. Marian Stewart’s previous office on Church Street. NorthEscambia.com file photos.