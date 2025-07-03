Century Head Start Center to Close Amid Enrollment And Funding Issues



The Community Action Program Committee’s Century Head Start Center will shut down later this month.

The closure will be effective July 18.

“This decision follows careful consideration of persistent enrollment challenges and ongoing funding constraints. These combined factors have significantly impacted our ability to sustain the program and continue delivering services at the expected standard,” CEO and Head Start Director Douglas Brown told NorthEscambia.com on Wednesday. “Our immediate focus has been on ensuring continuity of care for all families affected. We’re pleased to share that all children have been successfully placed within one of our organization’s other locations, with the exception of one child who will require a referral to a trusted network partner. We remain committed to providing timely, transparent communication and supporting families throughout this transition.”

Brown did not detail the number of children or employees impacted.

According to the CAPC website, the Century Center provided early childhood education to children 12 months to 5 years at 440 East Hecker Road. CAPC also operates additional Head Start centers in Molino for the same age group, Cantonment for ages 3-5 and other locations across Escambia County.

“While the closure may raise broader concerns about access to early childhood education, we are fortunate to have a strong internal network that has allowed us to place children within our own system of care,” he said. “This transition underscores the critical importance of maintaining a robust, coordinated network of providers to ensure families experience minimal disruption when unexpected changes arise.”

“While we are saddened by this closure, our commitment to early childhood education in this region remains strong. We will continue to champion high-quality programming and advocate for the needs of young children and their families,” Brown added.