Century Council Temporarily Appoints Member That’s Already Won Election

July 23, 2025

The Century Town Council voted on Tuesday night to temporarily appoint a local citizen to an empty council seat, but her temporary status will be short-lived.

Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison was appointed to Seat 5 on the council immediately by resolution. In June, she was the only candidate to qualify for the open seat and was deemed elected.

According to a previous resolution approved by the council, Harrison should be sworn into office 10 days following the certification of the July 29 election date — somewhere around the second week of August.

Harrison, who has lived in Century and worked as a director of PSC Century Center for two years, is “driven by the desire to help others and enhance the quality of life for all who call Century home,” according to a letter she submitted to the town prior to the election. She holds a bachelor of science degree in human services from Tennessee Wesleyan University.

On May 6, Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned from Seat 5 for personal reasons.

Pictured: Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison (right)  addresses the Century Town Council on Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

