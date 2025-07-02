Cantonment Man Charged In Connection With $60,000 In Recovered Stolen Property From Several Counties

A Cantonment man is charged in connection with the alleged theft and recovery of property from four counties in Florida and Alabama.

Austin Devon Gillenwater, 33, was charged with grand theft auto and two felony counts of dealing in stolen property in Escambia County, Florida. He was also charged with receiving stolen property and four counts of drug possession in Baldwin County, Alabama, according to jail records.

Additional charges are possible.

Gillenwater was allegedly involved with $60,000 in stolen property from Escambia County in both Alabama and Florida, Santa Rosa County, and Baldwin County.

When a search warrant was served at his residence on River Annex Road, the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office reported recovering property including a flatbed trailer, RV camper, fuel tank trailer, and multiple utility trailers. A Big Tex trailer that was recovered before it had been reported stolen in Escambia County, Alabama.

Owners of the recovered property were notified.

Gillenwater remains in the Escambia County (FL) Jail with bond set at $25,000