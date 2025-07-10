Brenton Dale Kelley

Brenton Dale Kelley was born on September 16, 1963 to Clyde “Buck” and Glenda Kelley, and passed away on July 4, 2025. He is preceded in death by his Father, Buck Kelley, and brother, Timothy “Moe” Kelley. He is survived by his Mother, Glenda Kelley; son Daniel (Nikki) Kelley; daughter Jill (Jeffery) Steadham; grandchildren Liam, Clara Ann, and Logan; sisters Beverly (Mike) Digmon and Ellen (Darryl) Sims; and many nieces and nephews.

Brenton was a lifelong resident of Bogia. He will always be remembered for his lively spirit and his love for the outdoors. He could usually be found in the woods or on the water. He was a superior hunter and fisherman, making his nickname “Hook” most fitting. He also excelled in many sports, and was known for being a star athlete in baseball and football. He also spent time later in life coaching football and baseball, a role in which he was very loved.

He leaves behind a trail of memories for his loved ones, most of which are remembered with a smile, thinking of the fun adventures which were had over the years.

A memorial service will be held at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 19, at 10 a.m.. Family and friends are all welcome to attend.