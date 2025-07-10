Brenton Dale Kelley

July 10, 2025

Brenton Dale Kelley was born on September 16, 1963 to Clyde “Buck” and Glenda Kelley, and passed away on July 4, 2025. He is preceded in death by his Father, Buck Kelley, and brother, Timothy “Moe” Kelley. He is survived by his Mother, Glenda Kelley; son Daniel (Nikki) Kelley; daughter Jill (Jeffery) Steadham; grandchildren Liam, Clara Ann, and Logan; sisters Beverly (Mike) Digmon and Ellen (Darryl) Sims; and many nieces and nephews.

Brenton was a lifelong resident of Bogia. He will always be remembered for his lively spirit and his love for the outdoors. He could usually be found in the woods or on the water. He was a superior hunter and fisherman, making his nickname “Hook” most fitting. He also excelled in many sports, and was known for being a star athlete in baseball and football. He also spent time later in life coaching football and baseball, a role in which he was very loved.

He leaves behind a trail of memories for his loved ones, most of which are remembered with a smile, thinking of the fun adventures which were had over the years.

A memorial service will be held at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 19, at 10 a.m.. Family and friends are all welcome to attend.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 