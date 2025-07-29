Blood Drive Today At The Century Library

The Big Red Bus will be at the Century Branch Library today, July 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a OneBlood blood drive.

Donors will receive a $20 eGift card and top handle drinkware. Donors will also receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. An ID is required.

The Big Red Bus will also be at the Flomaton Library on Friday, August 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

NorthEscambai.com file photo.