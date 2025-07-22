Blaise Ingoglia Sworn In As Florida CFO

Monday, Blaise Ingoglia was officially sworn in by Governor Ron DeSantis as Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ingoglia replaces Jimmy Patronis, who was elected to represent Florida’s First Congressional District in a special election to replace Matt Gaetz.

He is a longtime ally of DeSantis, a homebuilder, former state senator, and former Florida GOP chairman.

As Florida CFO and State Fire Marshal, Ingoglia serves as the state’s top financial watchdog, a member of the Florida Cabinet, and the head of the Florida Department of Financial Services. As CFO, he oversees billions of dollars in state funds and is charged with protecting taxpayer dollars, strengthening Florida’s fiscal health, and delivering essential services that support the state’s excellent economy.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.