Big List: Where To Find Fireworks Shows On The 4th (And The 5th)

Here’s a guide to public Fourth of July Fireworks shows and events cross the North Escambia area on July 4-5

Friday, July 4

Pensacola’s 4th of July Fireworks

Prepare to be captivated by a breathtaking display featuring a mesmerizing blend of vibrant colors, meticulously choreographed pyrotechnics, and awe-inspiring special effects. The night sky will come alive as the fireworks are expertly synchronized to an electrifying soundtrack provided by CatCountry 98.7. Renowned pyrotechnicians from PYRO Shows have been commissioned to design a show that surpasses all expectations, promising a truly enchanting atmosphere of wonder and awe.

This year, the annual July 4th celebration welcomes new hosts, the Greater Pensacola Chamber and Pensacola Young Professionals, who are excited to collaborate in bringing the Fourth of July Fireworks to Downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola residents and visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets, chairs, and radios and plan to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots along Bayfront Parkway and fully immerse themselves in the festivities. The evening’s celebrations kick off with Symphony Sparks & Stars, a free Pensacola Symphony concert at the amphitheater behind the Wahoos stadium starting at 7:30 pm.

Pro tip: Radios are highly encouraged to enjoy the synchronized music on CatCountry 98.7 and avoid the delays that come with streaming apps. Additionally, an exciting lineup of local food trucks will be serving up fantastic eats in Bartram Park from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Fireworks at the Beach

The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce will present Fireworks at the Beach at 9 p.m. on July 4 at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Live radio simulcast on CatCountry 98.7 beginning at 9 p.m. Bring a radio – streaming apps have a delay.

Riverfest Milton

The City of Milton is making a splash this Independence Day with Riverfest 2025, taking place Friday, July 4, at the Riverwalk and Jernigan’s Landing along the Blackwater River.

This free, family-friendly celebration features water slides, live music, The Great Milltown Duck Race, and a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m. The day’s festivities begin at 3 p.m. when water slides open at Jernigan’s Landing (5158 Willing Street). The Great Milltown Duck Race begins from the Highway 90 Bridge at 5 p.m. A Bands on the Blackwater concert featuring The Chase Mitchell Band will begin at 7 p.m.

The big fireworks show over the Blackwater River beings at 9 p.m.

McDavid

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church will present a family friendly celebration for the community on Friday, July 4 from 5 -9 p.m. at Hamilton’s Pond on South Pine Barren Road in McDavid. There will be family picnic with hamburgers, hotdogs and sausage dogs, ice cream, cotton candy, live music, door prizes, waterslide for kids, and fireworks at 9 p.m. $5 food tickets include entrée, chips and drink.

Molino

The Fourth Annual Fireworks Extravaganza at CrossFaith Church, 5701 North Highway 29, will be Friday, July 4. Gates open at 5 p.m. Bring a chair. The community family event will include food trucks, a watermelon eating contest, fun for kids, a tug-of-water, and more. A big fireworks show will end the evening.

Jay

The 26th annual Celebrate Freedom Run will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, July 4 at the Jay Community Center on Booker Lane. The One Mile Run will follow about 9:15 a.m.

Fireworks in Jay will be “at dark” — about 8:45 to 9 p.m. from the Bray-Hendricks Park area. Parking is in the Industrial Park on Higdon Drive.

Atmore

Wind Creek Casino will present fireworks at 9 p.m. at the amphitheater. The fireworks are viewable from the surrounding area. Free.

East Brewton

East Brewton fireworks will begin at 0 p.m. A duck race and horseshoe tournament will start at 4 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Piggly Wiggly.

Saturday, July 5

Flomaton/Century Joint Fireworks Show

The Flomaton/Century Fireworks display will return on Saturday, July 5. at Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr. Park in Flomaton—that’s the former Hurricane Park across from Flomaton High School. The day will begin about 3 p.m. with food trucks and more. Fireworks at dark — about 9 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photo.