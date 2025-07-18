Alabama’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Is Underway; What About Florida?

Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is underway through Sunday, July 20.

During the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, items like pencils, paper, binders, calculators and rulers are free from state sales tax. The holiday also covers school uniforms, books and computers. For the full list of back-to-school items that qualify for the Alabama sales tax holiday, visit this link.

Florida’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday will be the entire month of August.