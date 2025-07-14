AAA: Florida Gas Prices Hit Two-Month Low, Rise A Few Cents Locally

On average, AAA says Florida drivers are paying the lowest gas prices in two months. The state average has declined for the past 10 consecutive days, falling a total of 19 cents per gallon.

On Sunday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Florida was $2.94 per gallon. That’s down 14 cents from last week, 2 cents below last month, and 58 cents less than this time last year.

In Escambia County the average per gallon price Sunday was $2.90, which is a couple of center higher than a month ago, but 43 cents lower than a year ago.

A low price of $2.72 was available Sunday at the warehouse clubs In North Escambia, Sunday’s low price was $2.79 at several stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Florida drivers may feel some relief from the recent downturn at the pump, but that break may not last much longer,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices in Florida often follow a pattern of falling for about 10 days, then spiking by as much as 20 cents. With oil and gasoline futures climbing again, it’s likely we’ll see upward pressure on retail prices in the coming days.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.