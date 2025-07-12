40% Chance Of A Saturday Shower

If you are headed to Pensacola Beach for the air show, rain chances are lower at the beach that in inland North Escambia. The chance of rain today at Pensacola Beach is 30%, mainly after 4 p.m.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.