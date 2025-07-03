Suspect Charged In Fatal Escambia County Shooting

July 17, 2025

A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting Wednesday in Escambia County.

Michael Stephen Johnson, 58, was initially charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting in the area of Wilson Avenue and Kincaid Street about 4:40 p.m. The ECSO had responded to a disturbance call earlier in the day at the same location where the victim had been trespass warned. Deputies say the victim returned, an argument ensued, and it ended with the fatal shooting

