Woman Charged With DUI Negligent Manslaughter After Pensacola Beach Motorcyclist Killed

June 22, 2025


A 62-year-old woman was charged with DUI negligent vehicle manslaughter after a fatal crash on Pensacola Beach that claimed the life of a Texas man early Saturday morning.

Ann Passman Killough was driving a BMW SUV rear-ended one of two motorcycles traveling ears on Via De Luna Drive near Avenida 19 about 3:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the motorcycle was dragged for almost one block before she stopped.

The motorcyclist, 28-year-old Frisco, Texas, man, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Killough is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

