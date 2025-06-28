Walnut Hill Sex Offender Charged With Sexually Cyber-Harassing Woman, Failing To Register

A registered sex offender from Walnut Hill has been charged with sexually cyber-harassing a woman.

Walter Eugene Sunday, 54, sent numerous sexually explicit photos and videos of male genitalia to a woman over a six-hour period from Sunday night through 1:50 a.m. Monday, June 23, according to an arrest report.

Monday morning, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy found Sunday sitting on a bench in his front yard on Nokomis Road, and he “immediately started making statements his phone had been stolen a couple days ago by someone named Jamel,” the report states. Additional statements were redacted from his arrest report.

The victim told deputies that she had never been in a romantic relationship with Sunday, and that the messages were unsolicited.

The victim told deputies that Sunday had sent her a photo in the past with no message, and she immediately deleted it. She also alleged Sunday had sent the same type of unwanted and unsolicited photos to another female, but deputies were unable to make contact with the female.

Sunday’s phone was seized by the ECSO.

Sunday was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct on a victim under 16 in June 2013, and is required to register as a sex offender. According to the ECSO, he failed to return to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to reregister as required with the Florida Sex Offender/Predator database during May 2025. Deputies noted he was previously convicted of failing to register in July 2024.

Sunday was charged with sexually cyber-harassing another person and felony failure to reregister. He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.