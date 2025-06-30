UWF Archaeology Explores Mission Dating Back To 1741 In Molino

University of West Florida archaeology students wrapped up a three-week dig last week in Molino, further investigating the over 280-year-old remains of San Joseph de Escambe, a mission constructed in 1741 near the Escambia River.

The Mission San Joseph De Escambe was established upriver along the Escambia River — which, along with Escambia County, actually took its name from the mission near Molino. The Apalachee Indian settlement with dozens of residents is well documented, according to archaeologist John Worth. It was established in the 1740’s. A Franciscan missionary was stationed by the Spanish at the village along with 15 members of a Spanish cavalry unit until about 1757.

The village was led by Apalachee Chief Juan Marcos Fant until it was destroyed during a Creek Indian raid on April 9, 1761. The village and the church were at least partially burned during the raid. Following the raid, the residents moved down the Escambia River to what is now downtown Pensacola.

The Mission was uncovered in 2009 by the UWF archeology students under the leadership of professor of Worth, who spent years digging through historical records before the actual digging in Molino began. Exactions were paused a decade a ago when the de Luna settlement near downtown Pensacola was found and explored.

This year, both graduate and undergraduate students from the UWF Archeology program spend three week in the field school.

“It’s an important site with a lot of history that has not been disturbed,” UWF archeology professor John Worth said last week as he lead NorthEscambia.com through the site — through swarms of mosquitoes with near constant warning about the abundant poison ivy in the thick woods a few hundred feet from the Escambia River.

While we there, students were conducting “shovel tests” — digging small holes about 19.5 by 19.5 inches (50cm x 50cm) too “spot check” for important remnants and clues. While we there, they unearthed a small sherd of of pottery possibly dating to the Mission, and an interesting brick fragment was uncovered by a student.

“That looks it could be British,” Worth said. “It’s different than the bricks made in later periods here.” The brick will go back to the university for some high tech tests to determine its composition and likely time period.

During the field school, students also located a lead ball that was likely colonial-era buckshot and glass seed beads, including a turquoise-colored seed bead. The beads were used for trade between European settlers and local indians, with the beads often traveling trade routes well into the Americas.

As students dug, the dirt was carefully sifted to look for any artifacts. They kept small contained firms smoldering nearby so that the smoke would keep mosquitoes away, much like the Apalachee like did at the Mission.

One discovery, or actually the lack of a discovery, disappointed Worth this year. During a previous excavation years ago, they found remnants of a wall that were marked. This year, excavations on either side of the wall revealed that the wall didn’t seem to extend anywhere.

“We had thought it was the remnants of the church,” he said, explaining the layout (pictured left). “It was disappointing to learn that maybe it was not.”

Worth said he plans to bring the archeology field school back to Molino next summer, perhaps spending more time in the search for Mission San Joseph De Escambe history, and a few students may be explore more recent history, including the once thriving Molino Mill sawmill that was built nearby in 1886.

“There’s a lot of history here in Molino, a lot of history.”

Editor’s note: The archaeological site in Molino is located on private property and is not accessible to the public.

