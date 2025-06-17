Two Former Inmates Charged With Trying To Sneak Contraband Into Fountain Prison

Two former inmates were arrested on drug and contraband charges near the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said personnel ADOC K-9 personnel noticed a suspicious vehicle near state property and investigated. The driver was identified as former inmate Sherman Mickles. Passengers included a female juvenile and an infant. Mickles was detained and the K-9 Unit tracked and located a second suspect, former inmate Robert Oliver. A backpack was recovered near Oliver.

Both suspects were arrested, transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center, and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution), possession of marijuana first, and prohibited activities.

ADOC said the backpack included (apporximately):

1 bottle of vodka

1 Bluetooth speaker

7 wireless earbuds

11 USB blocks

23 USB cords

18 cell phones

1 digital scale

82 grams of methamphetamines

988 grams of marijuana

The Poarch Tribal Police and Atmore Police departments assisted in the arrests. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending, officials said.