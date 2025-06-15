These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projectsin Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Garden Street) City of Pensacola Martin Luther King Jr. Parade – Motorists will encounter road closure from A Street to Tarragona Street Thursday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

Motorists will encounter road closure from A Street to Tarragona Street Thursday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) Ramp – The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements. Signage will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians around the work zone.

The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

Michigan Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for utility work and manhole adjustments.

The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for utility work and manhole adjustments. Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Resurfacing, from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road, Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 19, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road, Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 19, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, June 15 through Thursday, June 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, June 15 through Friday, June 20, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: The U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp will be temporarily shortened Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reduced turn-lane length is required for daytime construction activities and will reopen nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and periodic detours on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers around the work zone.

The week of Sunday, June 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and periodic detours on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers around the work zone. I-10 Routine Utility Maintenance from Exit 5 (U.S. 90) to west of Exit 22 (S.R. 281) – Drivers may encounter intermittent eastbound lane closure Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, June 15 through Thursday, June 19, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, June 15 through Thursday, June 19, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, June 15 through Thursday, June 19, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, June 9 through Friday, June 13, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, June 9 through Friday, June 13, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, June 15, through Friday, June 20, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.