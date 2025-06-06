Suspect Fleeing From Deputies Struck by Vehicle After Pursuit

A suspect wanted on multiple felony domestic violence charges was struck by a civilian vehicle after attempting to flee from deputies on Thursday.

Cody Gaines, who was being pursued by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, reportedly exited the backseat of a vehicle near the I-10/Davis Highway interchange. While attempting to escape, Gaines was hit by a civilian’s car.

Despite being struck, Gaines continued to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by deputies who had been in pursuit. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries before being booked into jail.

Gaines was wanted for false imprisonment, battery by strangulation, felony battery, and domestic violence. He was also charged with resisting an office and obstructing justice. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning without bond.