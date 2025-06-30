Suspect, 18, Charged In Recent Atmore Shooting Now Charged With 2024 Double Murder

An 18-year-old already charged in a May shooting in Atmore now faces charges for two shooting deaths that occurred late last year.

Dexter Adams, 18, has been charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Juwan McNeal and 27-year-old Joe Jones, Jr. The victims were fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle on Ashley Street around 8:15 p.m. on December 8, 2024. Atmore Police said additional arrests are possible.

Adams is also one of the suspects charged in a May 7 shooting at an intersection, during which a vehicle and a nearby restaurant were hit by gunfire. He was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an unoccupied building, attempting to elude, and receiving stolen property in the second degree. He wa taken into a custody after a brief foot chase.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, Atmore officers responded to the area of North Main and Howard Street after reports of shots fired into a passing vehicle. The Wing & Burger Box restaurant on the northeast corner of the intersection was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported in that incident. Responding officers recovered a significant amount of evidence at the scene, including 47 spent shell casings believed to be from two different caliber firearms.

Pictured top: Dexter Adams was taken into custody after a brief foot chase on May 11 after a brief foot chase.