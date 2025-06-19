Still Scattered Rain, Still Hot, And Still Muggy
June 19, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
