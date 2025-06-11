Silver Airways Ceases Flight Operations, Including Pensacola Flights

Florida-based Silver Airways on Wednesday abruptly announced that it is ceasing all flight operations.

“In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean,” the airline posted to social media. “Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency.”

The airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of 2024.

Silver offered two flights daily between Pensacola and Tampa, with connections to Key West, Ft. Lauderdale, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

