Scattered Storms Continue Into The Weekend With Warming Temps

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.