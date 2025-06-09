Scattered Storms Possible Monday

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible for Monday with damaging winds.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 10pm. Low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 85. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.