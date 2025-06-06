Sawmill Day Festival And Car Show Is Saturday In Century

The 35th Anniversary Sawmill Festival and Car Show in Century is this Saturday, June 7. It was rescheduled from May 3 by weather.

Vendor spaces are available for $20. Those interested can contact Christina at (850) 377-6752. Vehicle enthusiasts can register bikes for $15 and classic cars for $25.

Running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the festival will feature a classic car and bike show. Attendees can look forward to live entertainment, including performances by the Southern Revival Band and Friends in Low Places.

Beyond the music, visitors can enjoy local food, crafts, and a variety of vendors. There will also be contests, museum tours, and exhibits that highlight the rich history of the area.

The free event will be held in the historic district at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Pictured: Sawmill Day in 2024. NorthEscambia.comp photos, click to enlarge.