Salzman To Host Constituents Day On Friday With Local, State And Federal Officials
June 12, 2025
Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours on Friday to assist constituents with casework issues. These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.
Expected to attend are:
- Representative Michelle Salzman’s Office
- Senator Rick Scott’s Office
- Congressman Jimmy Patronis’ Office
- County Commissioner Lumon May’s office
- County Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger’s office
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Hope Florida
- Department of Health
- Florida Division of Blind Services
- Center for Independent Living
- Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division
The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office – Brentwood at 5046 North Palafox Street.
“I’m honored to host the upcoming community outreach event. It’s a valuable chance for elected officials to connect with community members and support them in addressing government-related concerns,” Salzman said.
