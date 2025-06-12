Salzman To Host Constituents Day On Friday With Local, State And Federal Officials

Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours on Friday to assist constituents with casework issues. These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.

Expected to attend are:

Representative Michelle Salzman’s Office

Senator Rick Scott’s Office

Congressman Jimmy Patronis’ Office

County Commissioner Lumon May’s office

County Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger’s office

Escambia County Tax Collector

Hope Florida

Department of Health

Florida Division of Blind Services

Center for Independent Living

Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division

The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office – Brentwood at 5046 North Palafox Street.

“I’m honored to host the upcoming community outreach event. It’s a valuable chance for elected officials to connect with community members and support them in addressing government-related concerns,” Salzman said.