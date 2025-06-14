Pop-Up Storms Likely For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.