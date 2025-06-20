Pedestrian Kill In Nine Mile Road Hit And Run

June 20, 2025

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run early Friday morning on Nine Mile Road.

It happened about 4 a.m. on East Nine Mile Road at University Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an unidentified man was struck in a crosswalk while attempting to cross Nine Mile by an unknown make and model white SUV that was traveling eastbound.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Baptist Hospital.

The white SUV fled the scene without stopping to render aid or report the crash. Troopers said it will have damage to the left front portion of the vehicle and a broken left headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or *347.

Comments

One Response to “Pedestrian Kill In Nine Mile Road Hit And Run”

  1. Rusty Shakleford on June 20th, 2025 12:31 pm

    There are more drunk, stoned and stupid people out there then law enforcement can catch. This type of crime must have severe consequences so folks will think twice before doing it. What a low life thing to do.





