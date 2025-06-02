One Airlifted After Highway 29 Rollover Crash In Molino

June 2, 2025

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Molino.

The crash occurred about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Highway 29 and Chance Road and involved a Ford 150 pickup truck and a SUV. The pickup truck overturned, come to rest on its side. An occupant in the pickup trucks was extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life before being airlifted to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola by LifeFlight helicopter.

For more photos, click here.

The crash closed southbound Highway 29 for about an hour, and the northbound lanes were closed for a brief time period for the helicopter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Molino, Cantonment and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

