No Serious Injuries In Quintette Road Rollover Crash

There were no injuries in a single vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Quintette Road.

The crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on Quintette Road, just off Highway 29.

The female driver was able to exit the vehicle before first responders arrived on scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.